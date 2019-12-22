RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET - Disney Publishing Art
Luca Pisanu
RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET
Art books development
Walt Disney Publishing Worldwide

Here’s some of the very early development and final pieces for Wreck It Ralph 2 at Disney Publishing. Some early development and some final pages.
A simple graphic and appealing style as well as dynamic composition being consistent with the movie was the challenge.

All you are seeing here can't be copied and it belongs to The Walt Disney Company - Copyright
53
360
2
    Tools

    Creative Fields

