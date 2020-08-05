Colector Gallery

Colector is built on the investigation of new languages in contemporary art between the limits of conceptual and abstract art. Our solution is based on developing a smart, interesting and cultured brand that propels artwork forward without overshadowing it, a perfect balance of design and art.

Our flexible and adaptable branding proposal takes direction from whichever collection, artist or movement is being displayed. Our primary typographic font Everett is simple, clean, modern, and perfectly willing to step aside to let Collector’s featured artwork stand front and center.

Our color palette is based in classic black and white, but is always accentuated by the key color elements found in the currently showcased collection. Colorful blurs of artwork add texture and help tie the art together to each composition.