Feletti - L'uovo d'oro

Image may contain: soft drink, bottle and tin can
Image may contain: typography
We might be biased but we think there’s no better way to celebrate Easter season, than with this stunning collection of golden eggs, “Le Uova d’Oro”, we designed for Italian confectionery brand Feletti! We have been collaborating for some time, building a solid brand identity through a variety of packaging designs.
The chocolate egg aisle, especially inside retail chains, is often crowded with childish motifs and cheap finishes: not the look we were going for. Instead, we did something completely different: we took inspiration from the famous Aesop’s tale everyone was taught as a child, The Hen that Laid Golden eggs.

We created a beautiful and elegant gold design, enhanced by vibrant, primary colors. When you look closer, you will notice all the details that make this packaging special: from the illustrated gift (to remind you there is a surprise inside the egg!) to the playful hens featured in the story. We even composed a rhyme (sorry, just in Italian!), inspired by the famous Aesop’s short tale. Our story does not end in tragedy though: the hens, knowing the farmer’s intentions, cleverly sing to him: “What are you doing?! Stop looking between our feathers, you would only find regular eggs! If you are looking for a treasure, you should go looking for Feletti’s golden eggs!”.

Gifting and sharing a chocolate eggs is a family tradition, a ritual, a magical moment of pure bliss.
We wanted to create something unique, luxurious but not pretentious: like those beautiful gift that spark
the same excitement you felt as a child.
Image may contain: bird, sketch and drawing


Image may contain: soft drink, tin can and drink
Image may contain: cup, container and indoor
Image may contain: container
Image may contain: container, tin can and soft drink
Image may contain: bottle, soft drink and drink
Image may contain: bottle
Image may contain: sign
Image may contain: soft drink and tin can
Image may contain: christmas tree and template
Image may contain: vase
Image may contain: soft drink, bottle and drink
Image may contain: crown
Image may contain: soft drink, bottle and beer



Image may contain: sketch, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and bird
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and sketch
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and fish
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and illustration
Image may contain: sketch, drawing and bird




Client: HDI Holding Dolciaria Italiana S.p.A.
Art Direction: Federico Galvani
Graphic Design & Lettering: Anna Rodighiero
Illustration: Anna Rodighiero & Erica Zipoli
Photography: Federico Galvani & Andrea Alice Bronzetti
Photo Editing: Erica Zipoli & Andrea Alice Bronzetti


