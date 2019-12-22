751 DESIGN STORE IDENTITY
Nod Young
How should the 751 Design Store, which is located right next to the global art center of 798 Art District, position its brand? 

At the initial stage of design, we were already engaged in the discussion. That is, how the 751 Design Store, a commercial entity that focuses on design, can distinguish itself from the 798 style that many people are familiar with through visual language.

-
ART DIRECTOR: Nod Young / Guang Yu
DESIGNER: Yan Yaoming / Nod Young / Pan Zhengzhong / Guang Yu / Gong Hui
ILLUTRATOR: Andrey Kokorin
® 2019 A BLACK COVER DESIGN, INC.





In our process of designing, we separated the business projects that were originally mixed together. We decided to give each project new descriptions, then reintegrate the projects back together. Hence, the packaging of a design store became the integration of five brands: Books Store, Gifts, Cafe Shop, Furnishing, & Clothing




We’ve designed individual visual signs and applications for each item, and targeted them with five specific design languages: Orient, Minimalism, Aestheticism, Modernism, and Vintage Fashion. 

Those languages come together and become a collage, filling the visual system of 751 Design Store with the possibility of endless changes while keeping a unified style.

751 DESIGN STORE IDENTITY
99
783
4
Published:
Nod Young

    Owners

    Nod Young San Francisco, CA, USA

    Project Made For

    A BLACK COVER DESIGN Beijing, China

    751 DESIGN STORE IDENTITY

    How the 751 Design Store, a commercial entity that focuses on design, can distinguish itself from the 798 style that many people are familiar wit Read More
    99
    783
    4
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.