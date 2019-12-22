751 DESIGN STORE IDENTITY

How should the 751 Design Store, which is located right next to the global art center of 798 Art District, position its brand?
At the initial stage of design, we were already engaged in the discussion. That is, how the 751 Design Store, a commercial entity that focuses on design, can distinguish itself from the 798 style that many people are familiar with through visual language.
In our process of designing, we separated the business projects that were originally mixed together. We decided to give each project new descriptions, then reintegrate the projects back together. Hence, the packaging of a design store became the integration of five brands: Books Store, Gifts, Cafe Shop, Furnishing, & Clothing.
We’ve designed individual visual signs and applications for each item, and targeted them with five specific design languages: Orient, Minimalism, Aestheticism, Modernism, and Vintage Fashion.
Those languages come together and become a collage, filling the visual system of 751 Design Store with the possibility of endless changes while keeping a unified style.