Editorial Illustration 2018-2019
A collection of illustrations created during the years 2016 - 2017 and published in various media around the world.
DONALD TRUMP: Made with dollars.
A mosaic portrait of President Trump made out of pieces of USD banknotes. Created for an article on The Hollywood Reporter titled “Trump gave Hollywood a raise?”.
Emma Walmsley (GSK).
Mosaic portrait of Glaxo Smith Kline's CEO Emma Walmsley made out of her products. Created for Fortune magazine's Most Powerful Women special issue.
Kellyanne Conway: Fragments of reality and alternative ...facts.
A mosaic portrait for the Sunday edition of the Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant.
J Tucker: Made out of Nike sneakers
A mosaic portrait of legendary basketball player PJTucker made out of Nike sneakers created for Bleacher Report.
Birds can't fight climate change. We can.
Mosaic illustration for the “Climate Change” special issue of Audubon magazine.
INSTAPORTRAIT!
A mosaic portrait of Instagram co-founders Mike Krieger and Kevin Systrom for the 30th Anniversary issue of Men's Health.
Einstein: Quantum Leap
Mosaic portrait of Albert Einstein made out of Quantum physics symbols. Created for the magazine of Denison University.
200 astros e estrelas do cinema
Mosaic illustration for Brazilian magazine Monet’s special issue about the 200 biggest stars in the history of cinema.
110 years of UNO!
I am so happy and honoured that I had the chance to design the 110th anniversary cover illustration of UNO magazine, the University of Nebraska Omaha’s alumni publication.
Corcoran’s “hacked” files
Mosaic portrait of Corcoran CEO Pam Liebman made out of data. Created to illustrate an article on The Real Deal magazine.
Socrates’ EthiCS
A mosaic portrait of the great ancient Greek philosopher Socrates for the special issue of the Communications of the ACM magazine covering the important issue of “Embedded EthiCS: Integrating Ethics Broadly Across CS Education”.
Dartmouth Hall
A mosaic illustration of Dartmouth Hall made out of Dollar bills pieces. Created for Dartmouth Alumni magazine.
Cris Collinsworth: Crunching the numbers
Mosaic portrait of tech entrepreneur, sports broadcaster and former professional American football player for the Cincinnati magazine.
Iron Mountain Cyprus
Mosaic illustration showing an Agrino, the typical Cypriot wild goat, made out of data and pieces of office documents. Created for Iron Mountain Cyprus.
