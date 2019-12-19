Simbiòtic Festival
Pràctica
2019 campaign for Simbiòtic, the first accessible scenic arts festival in Barcelona.

Enforced by the festival’s unyielding spirit on social rights, antagonist images and copy were used to create visual impact: "I see theater", "I hear theater" or "I enjoy theater" are some of the claims that play with the images of a blind, deaf or disabled person. 

On the other hand, we created the slogan "It's only theater if it's for everybody” to imply the accessible nature of the festival.
Art Direction: Pràctica & Guillem Casasús
Copy: Dalmaus
Graphic Design: Pràctica
Photography & Production: Kiwi Bravo
Make Up: Lara Güell
Stylist: Clara Borrull
    Creative Fields

