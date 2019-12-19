Shaw Contract - Smarter Impact
Multiple Owners
Who is Shaw Contract
We collaborated with Shaw Contract and Hoffman 
to produce this short explainer to outline 
the ethics of their Smarter Impact philosophy.

Credit 

Client / Shaw Contract
Agency / Hoffman
Production / Studio Bliink
Animation Director / Yukai Du
Character Illustration / Adam Avery
BG Illustration / Yukai Du
Character Animation / Marah Curran
3D Design & Animation / Jay Keeree
Additional Animation / Luke Brown
Compositing / Luke Brown
Sound design / John Valled


Please watch the full video below!


Storyboards

    Tools

    Creative Fields

