

Parachute Font Guide & Specimens with a complimentary typographic USB stick



The design of Parachute’s new integrated font catalogue follows the shape of a hand fan and is inspired by Pantone’s famous colour guide. The new typographic catalogue includes a total of 75 typefaces all of which are designed and are available exclusively from Parachute®. It received a merit from EBGE Awards 2019 .

With the use of elaborate printing and sophisticated embossed techniques on special papers (silver glass, gold, black, white) including hot foil stamping, five award-winning Parachute fonts are highlighted, forming the word A.W.A.R.D when read from front to back. Pages that display award-winning typefaces are also marked with a cyan mark. The same cyan is also used as a second colour in a few other selected pages.

Furthermore, a customised flexible plastic typographic ruler (Typometer) is included on the front pages of the catalogue, inviting typographers and graphic designers to step away from their computer screens for a moment and follow a hands-on approach to typography. The Typometer was traditionally used in the graphic arts business to inspect and measure typographic materials.

The catalogue comes in 2 versions one with a white and one with a black cover, referencing the black colour of the ink that is traditionally used in typography when printing letters on white paper. The embossed cover on both the black and white issue writes "Eclectic fonts for living brands". Custom etched metal plates of 7mm were used for the embossed elements on the cover. The covers were printed with white / black hot foil stamping and the catalogue’s shape was cut with round corners . Finally, the side of the catalogue was painted by hand using Pantone Black 7 aniline ink.

To top this up a customised typographic USB in the shape of capital letter P was designed and produced to complement the font guide. The usb is offered inside a matchbox package where it sits firmly on an EVA foam case.

The embossed cover of the matchbox has a similar treatment with the cover of the font guide and one can read Salvador Dali's quote "Have no fear of perfection, you will never reach it" .



