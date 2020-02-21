



We chose masks for the great symbolic force they hold. They have always been objects that amplify energy, objects that represent both communication skills and the generation of intentions. Instead of covering anything, they are tools for revelation, liberating mirrors, and bridges that stimulate connections.



It’s not a coincidence that the word persona, with Etruscan and Latin roots, originally meant mask.



We created Offfterlife’s iconic pieces by following an analysis of the oldest masks on record, with eyes based on the OFFF logo. They were produced in collaboration with the woodworking firm Marbol and were carved out of the wood of a salvaged tree native to the Yucatán region. Using the official mask as a basis, we intervened 65 others for each one of the speakers and participants in the festival. Each intervention was inspired by their styles, work, and personalities.



We believe that after OFFF nothing is the same. That the union of this playful, uncertain, and even surrealistic future with a past that is primitive and original has one possible result: making us more us, more conscious, and more human.





After the Offfterlife, nothing is the same.



