MURERO BRESCIANO - Branding
moodley design
M U R E R O   B R E S C I A N O
Brand Architecture

For MURERO BRESCIANO moodley created a brand identity 
that perfectly matches the architecture of the practice from Klagenfurt: 
reduced and clear, high-class and timeless, but with just the right 
amount of emotion and zeitgeist.
C R E D I T S
Client: MURERO BRESCIANO architektur ZT GmbH
Brand consulting: caro frank markenberatung
Creative Director: Mike Fuisz
Art Director & Graphic Design: Natascha Triebl
Project management: Johanna Tauschmann
Webdesign: Sabine Schlacher
Webdevelopment: Caihui Yang
MURERO BRESCIANO - Branding
Published:
    Creative Fields

