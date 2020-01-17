MURERO BRESCIANO - Branding

M U R E R O B R E S C I A N O
Brand Architecture
For MURERO BRESCIANO moodley created a brand identity
that perfectly matches the architecture of the practice from Klagenfurt:
reduced and clear, high-class and timeless, but with just the right
amount of emotion and zeitgeist.
C R E D I T S
Client: MURERO BRESCIANO architektur ZT GmbH
Brand consulting: caro frank markenberatung
Creative Director: Mike Fuisz
Art Director & Graphic Design: Natascha Triebl
Project management: Johanna Tauschmann
Webdesign: Sabine Schlacher
Webdevelopment: Caihui Yang
