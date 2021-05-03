Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Torim Porcelain
Kwangmyung Lim
TORIM PORCELAIN Brand Design

Dec 2019 - Apr 2020 

Torim Porcelain is a Ceramic Studio that makes tea. 
Torim Porcelain focuses on the line. 
They insist on the thinnest pottery and beautiful curves. They values tea time and makes pottery for people who drink tea entirely. 
-
Design : Kwangmyung Lim 
Client : Torim Porcelain





Concept

The brand concept of Torim Porcelain is inspired by the slogan 'Where your tea stays' and is reminiscent of the accumulation of time and experience in the moment of drinking tea using lines and face.




Brand Design 

The brand application design of Torim Porcelain unfolded its sensual sense in a simple and calm mood delivered to clients. Key visuals using Line types are actively utilized, and a layout centered on line types systems can be applied consistently online and offline in communication contact point to impressively convey the brand image of Torim Porcelain.


