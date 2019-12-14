Klaus - pitchbook illustrations
Marcin Jakubowski
In 2012 I helped Sergio Pablos create his elaborated pitch book for Klaus project. Here comes couple of illustrations that we created:
(all character sketches by Sergio Pablos)
