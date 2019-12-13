CRATE STACKS 2019
The view from above on the rows of piles, consisting of thousands of colorful crates, reminds on the computer game tetris or graphic bar diagrams.
The beverage production is part of the food and beverage industry.
The beverage industry in Germany is one of the leading in Europe, employing around 60,000 people in more than 500 companies.
Photographed out of a little plane in November 2019.
