VanHam
Multiple Owners

This short exploration is the result of a collaboration between Dean Giffin and Vitaly Grossmann. It's a digital print of time and crossing paths. Moreover, it's a manifest of sharing the same design interests and working space. The inspiration for the piece evolved while hiking together through the national parks in Canada. An appreciation to the environment we live, work and die.

John Black made this collaboration perfect by breathing life into the animation with not only digital noises and synthesizers, but also sounds of birds, trees, and his sons voice.


stills

explorations


process



Vitaly Grossmann

Dean Giffin

John Black

Thank you!
