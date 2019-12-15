FLOW IDENTITY DESIGN
Nod Young
In the metropolis, the “faddish” that is recognized and played by young people- is our understanding of FLOW. 

Thus, in the brand design of FLOW, there are a lot of discussions about fashion elements and novel feelings, in which the target is the acceptance of visual design by young people. Finally, the design is simplified and emphasized for the description of brand name and product taste. Through a large number of information repetition and colors corresponding to different tastes, a set of visually extremely pure visual identity system is formed with the core of design as eye-catching.
ART DIRECTOR: Nod Young / Guang Yu
DESIGNER: Nod Young / Tian Cai
® 2019 A BLACK COVER DESIGN, INC.













