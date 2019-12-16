Discover
Portraits for The Globe and Mail
Marina Okhromenko
Portraits for
The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
is Canada's leading mass media with more than 2 million readers
Tobi Lutke
is entrepreneur, founder and CEO of
Shopify
Dave McKay
is CEO of
Royal Bank
Gerry Schwartz
is the founder, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of
Onex
Brad Shaw
is CEO of
Shaw Communications Inc.
Portraits for The Globe and Mail
Marina Okhromenko
Adobe Illustrator
Creative Fields
Illustration
Graphic Design
Editorial Design
portrait
ILLUSTRATION
magazine
spotify
Colourful
branding
CEO
media
