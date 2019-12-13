Binden is a tech-savvy company that offers innovative gadgets and electronics that simplify our lives. But they're not just another gadget shop. They are committed to helping each customer understand the products they are buying and educating them so they can make the best choice. When designing the brand we wanted to convey a friendly feeling while still embracing the gadget world.





The logo is inspired by the traces on a circuit board that make up two lowercase b's. To make the brand more approachable we created a set of icons so users can better understand the products they are buying.





We named the community of employees Bineros, which comes from the brand name itself. We named them to create a sense of community within the shop where customers feel comfortable asking the Bineros anything about any product. Overall, we designed a brand complete with an accurate design and friendly messaging that makes everyone feel welcome.

