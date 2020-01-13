Movement Festival 2019
Client: Movement Festival
A Smiling Sisters Production
Graphic Design: Tina Touli
Video Teaser Concept:Tina Touli
Editing & Motion Design: Tina Touli
3D Artists: Kakia Konstantinaki,Tina Touli
Video: Ivan Cazzola
Track ID: Jamie Jones, Under my con
The Movement Festival is the main Italian indoor event for electronic music and a well-testified place among leading electronic music events in Europe. This continuous aim to grow and expand its limits, quality and quantity wise, led to a prestigious recognition – the patronage of the European Commission (shared with the “twin”, open-air event Kappa FuturFestival). But most of all, it led to a loyal following: all people attending feel, in a way, that they’re part of something special, something unique, where the line up and the numbers are a just a part of the whole experience. An experience-based on brotherhood, intensity, innovation, challenges, quality.
Along with Kakia Konstantinaki, we had the honour to design the video teaser and the graphics for the Movement Festival 2019 (a Smiling Sisters production).
Movement Festival Video Teaser 2019
Movement Festival 2019 Graphics
Further Explorations