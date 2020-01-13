







Movement Festival 2019

















​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Client: Movement Festival

A Smiling Sisters Production

Graphic Design: Tina Touli

Video Teaser Concept:Tina Touli

Editing & Motion Design: Tina Touli

3D Artists: Kakia Konstantinaki,Tina Touli

Video: Ivan Cazzola

Track ID: Jamie Jones, Under my con













The Movement Festival is the main Italian indoor event for electronic music and a well-testified place among leading electronic music events in Europe. This continuous aim to grow and expand its limits, quality and quantity wise, led to a prestigious recognition – the patronage of the European Commission (shared with the “twin”, open-air event Kappa FuturFestival). But most of all, it led to a loyal following: all people attending feel, in a way, that they’re part of something special, something unique, where the line up and the numbers are a just a part of the whole experience. An experience-based on brotherhood, intensity, innovation, challenges, quality.



