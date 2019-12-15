Man Ray Bar
Multiple Owners
Man Ray

This series was inspired by the concept for the much-anticipated Man Ray wine bar in Toronto. The visual approach is inspired by the surrealist photographer’s playful sensuality, and by the bar’s location, which was once a famous peep show.

Creative director: Guillaume Brière
Photography: Les Garçons
Talent: Megan Lamontange - Humankind
Props styling: Roxanne Chagnon
Photo assistant: William Langlais
Retouching: Objectif Lux
Man Ray Bar
203
1,049
11
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Les Garçons . Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    L'Éloi Productions Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Roxanne Chagnon Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    Jeremy FERREIRA MANDELCWAJG Montreal, Quebec, Canada

    Man Ray Bar

    This series was inspired by the concept for the much-anticipated Man Ray wine bar in Toronto. The visual approach is inspired by the surrealist p Read More
    203
    1,049
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.