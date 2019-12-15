Man Ray Bar

Man Ray
This series was inspired by the concept for the much-anticipated Man Ray wine bar in Toronto. The visual approach is inspired by the surrealist photographer’s playful sensuality, and by the bar’s location, which was once a famous peep show.
Creative director: Guillaume Brière
Photography: Les Garçons
Photography: Les Garçons
Talent: Megan Lamontange - Humankind
Props styling: Roxanne Chagnon
Photo assistant: William Langlais
Retouching: Objectif Lux
Props styling: Roxanne Chagnon
Photo assistant: William Langlais
Retouching: Objectif Lux