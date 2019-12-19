SNFCC Christmas Blocks
SNFCC stands for Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center located in Athens Greece. It is a cultural center where people formall around go to visit.

Christmas is a very special period for a SNFCC. Thousands of people visit SNFCC to celebrate Christmas. 

For 3rd time in a row we created a Christmas World for SNFCC.

You can see the  2017's Campaign and 2018's Campaign.

After that, scroll down here to explore the concept of 2019 Xmas campaign. Ho Ho Ho​!​​​​​​

Every Christmas, SNFCC puts on its most sparkly festive look and invites everyone to a world of magic, the SNFCC Christmas World.

A combination of different images, that create amazing Christmas stories. Every image combined with others, creates a small story, similar to the moments that everyone can experience during his/her visit at SNFCC.

SNFCC’s own brand can be interpreted as different images that work together to show the many different things that are happening there all the time, different people, ages, ethnicities, etc.

This was the main idea that we based our concept on. Every day, a special combination of images, different blocks of stories unravels before the eyes of the viewers, showcasing special moments and events that are happening during SNFCC Christmas World.

A multicoloured mosaic of shapes, characters, christmas ornaments that tell exciting stories about Christmas at SNFCC.

Apart from all these 30 animated little spots which were posted on the social media, we created some videos for different  screens on the SNFCC, such as two huge led screens that they have outside the main building.

A television spot and a promotional video for the Members Program. Here you can see some social media placement examples.

ANIMATION



It is difficult and complicated to showcase all the animations, so here is an edit with some animated moments with the signature music of the campaign. Take a look and give us some love :-)



All these illustrations were used in various printed materials, such as posters, flyers, stickers, brochures and they were spread throughout the whole SNFCC. Bend Design Studio is responsible for all printed materials. 




Client: SNFCC (Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center)
Created by: Odd Bleat
Creative Direction / Art Direction / Design:  Yannis Zoumakis, Manos Gerogiannis
Additional Design: Spyros Loran, Stefanos Pletsis
Animation: Manos Gerogiannis, Spyros Loran, Stefanos Pletsis
Music, Sound Design, Mixing and Mastering : MD Recording Studios, Nickos Michalodimitrakis
Additional music and SD :  Dimitris Sakellaris
Graphic Design:  Bend


