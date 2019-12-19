SNFCC Christmas Blocks





Every Christmas, SNFCC puts on its most sparkly festive look and invites everyone to a world of magic, the SNFCC Christmas World.





A combination of different images, that create amazing Christmas stories. Every image combined with others, creates a small story, similar to the moments that everyone can experience during his/her visit at SNFCC.





SNFCC’s own brand can be interpreted as different images that work together to show the many different things that are happening there all the time, different people, ages, ethnicities, etc.





This was the main idea that we based our concept on. Every day, a special combination of images, different blocks of stories unravels before the eyes of the viewers, showcasing special moments and events that are happening during SNFCC Christmas World.





A multicoloured mosaic of shapes, characters, christmas ornaments that tell exciting stories about Christmas at SNFCC.



