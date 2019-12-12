Steven Noble Scratchboard Illustrations Collection

Steven Noble's Illustration Collection of promotional materials that cover the following:





Scratchboard

Handcrafted illustrations that are created using an X-acto knife tool to scratch the etched lines from clayboard that is pre-sprayed with black ink. The technique is created working in a negative removal process.





Etchings

Delicately hand etched illustrations that are drawn with pen & ink into clayboard and scratched off for more fine detailed ink drawings. This style is lighter in feel with less heaviness and dark strokes.





Woodcuts

Bold cuts that are hand carved from scratchboard that are more rough and less detailed then engravings that closely resemble linocuts. This style has a more rustic feel and works well at smaller sizes.





Steel Engravings

Highly detailed and intricate illustration technique found on currency dollar bills that simulate old copper plate etchings. This style is more labor intensive since it requires more delicate line detail.





Line Art