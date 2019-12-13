FIREFLY 2 - SHINE IN YOUR OWN WAY
F I R E F L Y  2 - " S H I N E   I N   Y O U R   O W N   W A Y "
Bradesco - Publicis São Paulo
The fireflies dive into a new adventure. This time we'll follow the story of Luna, a firefly who doesn't light up and receives support from Vitinho, a boy with Down Syndrome, to rescue her fireflies friends. 
Diversity, partnership, acceptance and a lot of excitement for you to discover in this amazing storytelling and exceptional craft for the Short Film Animation Firefly 2 - Shine in your own way.
Sketch created especially for the cinema
CONCEPTS
TURNTABLE
COLOR SCRIPT
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Zombie Studio São Paulo, Brazil
    Adriana Cardozo São Paulo, Brazil
    Wallan Oliveira São Paulo, Brazil
    Isaac Buzzola Chene São Paulo, Brazil
    Jéssica Gonçalves São Paulo, Brazil
    Thiago Peyon São Paulo, Brazil

