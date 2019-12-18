Prostorcrew сhaos identity.

The idea is the following. More often than not, new creative agencies are hungry. They perform bloodletting on the industry, make it go wow, they talk back and break the patterns. And then, as 5 years go by, they homogenize and become formalists. Prostocrew is business and art, work and action-packed movement, budget tables and watching the sunsets on the site. We don’t oppose one to the other. We manifest chaos as a system and the system as chaos, as an approach to business and life organization. We allow luck, mistakes, emotions and total control to happen, we allow productivity and meaninglessness, we are ready to participate in your tender with our opinion and attitude :)





The ‘chaos-system’ metaphor is reflected in our graphical tools: