Branding for OMA, a housing project in Mexico City
Mariela Mezquita
Oma is a housing project located in Pedregal, a neighborhood built in the 1950's by Luis Barragán among other fellow architects. Nowadays little remains from the architectural gem it used to be. It had unique gardens filled with basalt rocks from the ancient eruption of Xitle Volcano and incredibly rich flora and fauna.They wanted the houses to blend in with nature, to be mindful about light and shadow, to work around and even dance with the very–solid (and costly to destroy) dry lava instead of going against it. 

The brand identity we developed makes an awe to the original concept of this suburb which now happens to be completely absorbed by the city. The logotype works with the idea of shadows and geometry. The illustrations, made merely of color blocks, portray some architectural details of (but not limited to) the house where Oma is located.    

Branding: Mariela Mezquita 
Photography: Mariela Mezquita
Mariela Mezquita

    Mexico City, Mexico

