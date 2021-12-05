Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Krossing Over Arts Festival 2019
Behalf Studio
Movements That Illustrate the Invisible
Krossing Over Arts Festival is all about intersections: between contemporary dance and other art forms; between local and international artistic approaches; and between the public and artists.

A dynamic composition of ever-moving typographic elements and abstract visualizations is employed to build an identity that celebrates the nature of dance. Each of the uniquely mesmerizing patterns was algorithmically generated from the sounds and music of the performances while trying to capture the essence of the performances themselves. Altogether, the visual identity is the response to the intangible basis on which contemporary dance takes its roots.
Art direction & graphic design: Behalf Studio 
Creative director: Giang Nguyen 
Designers: Ha Doan, Anh Ha 
Visual programmers: Giang Nguyen, Minh Nguyen 
Print production: Kho Muc Studio
Brand photography: Do Sy Studio
Performance photography: yatender, Thy Tran
Motion designer: Natalie Suy Thoái
Music: Benoît Bottex 
On-site photography: Vu Hoang Yen
    Behalf Studio Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

