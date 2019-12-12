







Virtual M3

We play various roles in a virtual community network at the same time & place.

from the real to the virtual, from the performers to the audiences. We receive feedback from users around the world and we update the post constantly one by one.

This program is series of posters & installation how people play many roles in the virtual community network simultaneously, and change the behavior (direction) based on the feedback from users all over the world.





(ART DIRECTOR)

Ihwa Lu





(INSTALLATION ART)

. size 210*180*20cm

. projection

. loop video 15″





(POSTER SERIES)

. size H1380*W930 mm, 4 poster

. material digital print on paper

. JUNE 2019





Tokyo TDC Annual Awards 2019 ‘Excellent Work’



