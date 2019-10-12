Makers Bible HUMAN SPACE Edition
Multiple Owners


Makers Bible – Human Space

Makers Bible – Human Space is a story-telling book featuring 101 passionate makers and crafted brands in Interior Design and Architecture. This edition serves as a guide for readers who are looking to add the Human Touch to their living spaces and thus seeking sustainable alternatives and inspiration.


The Human Space

Today, a space is also an aesthetic statement and expression of attitude. More so, the private space functions as a social and physical hub, a centre of our life to return to and feel home in. For Makers Bible Human Space we met and spoke to architect & designer Piero Lissoni in Milano, Lufthansa’s design director Ronald Wild and industrial designer Tom Allemeier about the importance of handmade craft in providing a human touch to living environments. We gathered the view of futurologist Oona Strathern-Horx on the future of living. Klaus St. Rainer, owner of the best bar/restaurant 2019 curates spaces to get lost in. ClassiCon owner Oliver Holy speaks about the importance of Ikea, and we learn about the marriage of local craft and modern boutique hotels.


The Makers Bible Book Series

Each edition of the Makers Bible – a manifesto for quality, passion and craftsmanship – features authentic makers and brands that produce the larger part or even the entire product by hand. Some of them are traditional craftsmen and women, some have left an office job behind and turned to something “real” and some are decades’ or centuries’ old brands with fame and global brand awareness. Makers Bible tell their stories; interesting enough so they get repeated by the reader. We call them campfire tales.

You can buy the book on makersbible.com


Image may contain: handwriting and book
Image may contain: handwriting and book
Image may contain: book
Image may contain: fashion accessory, clothing and hat
Image may contain: book, person and human face
Image may contain: television and footwear
Image may contain: handwriting, drawing and typography
Makers Bible HUMAN SPACE Edition
48
290
2
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Melville Brand Design Munich, Germany
    Hannah Pohlmann München, Germany

    Makers Bible HUMAN SPACE Edition

    Makers Bible – Human Space is a story-telling book featuring 101 passionate makers and crafted brands in Interior Design and Architecture. This e Read More
    48
    290
    2
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.