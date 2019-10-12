Makers Bible HUMAN SPACE Edition









Makers Bible – Human Space





Makers Bible – Human Space is a story-telling book featuring 101 passionate makers and crafted brands in Interior Design and Architecture. This edition serves as a guide for readers who are looking to add the Human Touch to their living spaces and thus seeking sustainable alternatives and inspiration.









The Human Space





Today, a space is also an aesthetic statement and expression of attitude. More so, the private space functions as a social and physical hub, a centre of our life to return to and feel home in. For Makers Bible Human Space we met and spoke to architect & designer Piero Lissoni in Milano, Lufthansa’s design director Ronald Wild and industrial designer Tom Allemeier about the importance of handmade craft in providing a human touch to living environments. We gathered the view of futurologist Oona Strathern-Horx on the future of living. Klaus St. Rainer, owner of the best bar/restaurant 2019 curates spaces to get lost in. ClassiCon owner Oliver Holy speaks about the importance of Ikea, and we learn about the marriage of local craft and modern boutique hotels.









The Makers Bible Book Series





Each edition of the Makers Bible – a manifesto for quality, passion and craftsmanship – features authentic makers and brands that produce the larger part or even the entire product by hand. Some of them are traditional craftsmen and women, some have left an office job behind and turned to something “real” and some are decades’ or centuries’ old brands with fame and global brand awareness. Makers Bible tell their stories; interesting enough so they get repeated by the reader. We call them campfire tales.





You can buy the book on makersbible.com







