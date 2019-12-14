The Design Vanguard
The Design Vanguard is a philanthropic community of industry leaders powered by IDEO.
They meet at the Eames Ranch twice a year with the goal of having an impact on people
around the world through the power of design.
 
We created a brand identity that uses iconography to give words deeper meaning for 
more impact – rethinking language the way The Design Vanguard rethinks design,
and helping them unleash the exponential power of design.





Creative Director  — Marie-Elaine Benoit
Creative Director, Motion — Olivier Valiquette
Artistic Director  — Camille Miron Sauvé
Motion Designer — Felix Arsenault
Copywriter  — Melodie Karama
Account Services — Annie Dufresne & Claire Pouly
Agency — Sid Lee
Client — IDEO.org​​​​​​​


    Tools

    Creative Fields

