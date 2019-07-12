OFFF Sevilla 2019 - Main Title Sequence
Luke & Morgan Choice
To celebrate the second edition of OFFF Sevilla creativity conference, Velvet Spectrum (Luke & Morgan Choice) were invited to create the main title sequence celebrating the keynote speakers and creatives who helped bring the event to life.

Inspired by the creative power of a good night's sleep, we set out to draw the audience in to a psychedelic dreamscape full of vivid colors and bespoke typography. We took this as an opportunity to push many of the personal typographic explorations we have been working on over the past year, and aiming to elevate them.

This was an opportunity for us to dive deeper into our own consciousness and tell a story of how we process the creative ideas that materialize in our work.


OFFF Sevilla 2019 - Main Title Sequence
150
877
6
Published:
Luke & Morgan Choice

    Owners

    Luke & Morgan Choice Astoria, OR, USA

    OFFF Sevilla 2019 - Main Title Sequence

    3D animated main title sequence for OFFF Sevilla 2019.
    150
    877
    6
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.