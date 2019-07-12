OFFF Sevilla 2019 - Main Title Sequence

To celebrate the second edition of OFFF Sevilla creativity conference, Velvet Spectrum (Luke & Morgan Choice) were invited to create the main title sequence celebrating the keynote speakers and creatives who helped bring the event to life.
Inspired by the creative power of a good night's sleep, we set out to draw the audience in to a psychedelic dreamscape full of vivid colors and bespoke typography. We took this as an opportunity to push many of the personal typographic explorations we have been working on over the past year, and aiming to elevate them.
This was an opportunity for us to dive deeper into our own consciousness and tell a story of how we process the creative ideas that materialize in our work.
Inspired by the creative power of a good night's sleep, we set out to draw the audience in to a psychedelic dreamscape full of vivid colors and bespoke typography. We took this as an opportunity to push many of the personal typographic explorations we have been working on over the past year, and aiming to elevate them.
This was an opportunity for us to dive deeper into our own consciousness and tell a story of how we process the creative ideas that materialize in our work.