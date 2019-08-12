RIVER PAINTINGS
ICELAND FROM ABOVE III.
AERIAL PHOTO SERIES ABOUT ABSTRACT
RIVER PATTERNS OF ICELAND
Like watercolor on canvas, these glacier rivers are braiding their way through the Highlands of Iceland. I was always fascinated by the abstract forms of the Icelandic glacier rivers. The colors are vital nutrients as the river collects from the soil and carries for the ecosystem. After searching for new patterns and new locations on Google Earth for several months before my missions, it's always good to finally see these extraordinary shapes with my own eyes.
gabornagy.net
hello@gabornagy.net