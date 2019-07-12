Line Lovers - illustration,ADV & more part 2.
Jonathan Calugi
hi folks we are near to the end of another crazy year! Sorry i haven't time to share all i did so i try before the end of this year to collect some of those proj :) Hope you like.
THANKS FOR YOUR TIME AND SPREAD LOVE!
this is a poster ADV for campaign in LA for we rise LA to help mental health.
first sketch and first layout.

My line for Alpha curated by the amazing athleticsnyc in new york.
My line for the annual report for the amazing Porsche !
A series of draw and animation for Haworth curated by Apartamento studio :)
animation by Simone Brillarelli
i had the opportunity to made some line for the amazing Rinascente in italy.
Cupido for S.Valentino And wine for a good night
Happy Birthday & A design lamp.
Man & Woman shoes
Open your presents
Man & Woman
Summer
Winter
One of the pattern made ;)
Last year i did a funny collab with Keith Titanium in China :)
Cover for Nularse album Sospesi
I had this opportuinity to work for this amazing show in italy where they animate a poster :) this is mine. Alchemia gallery.
image campaign for a tecnology laundry in Irland :)
long line illustration for Voith annual report in Germany.
A series of illustration for Borgo in Stockholm :)
series of illustration for a festival in Mexico
INTO THE SPACE
Spaghetti sharing
In tha mind small logo.
Womans for art show.
connection an artwork for a show.
cats print for your home.
Share with love with everyone you want :)

    A long series of new illustration from Porsche to Rinascente from Italy to Usa to Cina to all over the world. Just with a line.
