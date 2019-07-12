Line Lovers - illustration,ADV & more part 2.

hi folks we are near to the end of another crazy year! Sorry i haven't time to share all i did so i try before the end of this year to collect some of those proj :) Hope you like.
THANKS FOR YOUR TIME AND SPREAD LOVE!
this is a poster ADV for campaign in LA for we rise LA to help mental health.
first sketch and first layout.
A series of draw and animation for Haworth curated by Apartamento studio :)
animation by Simone Brillarelli
i had the opportunity to made some line for the amazing Rinascente in italy.
Cupido for S.Valentino And wine for a good night
Happy Birthday & A design lamp.
Man & Woman shoes
Open your presents
Man & Woman
Summer
Winter
One of the pattern made ;)
Last year i did a funny collab with Keith Titanium in China :)
Cover for Nularse album Sospesi
I had this opportuinity to work for this amazing show in italy where they animate a poster :) this is mine. Alchemia gallery.
image campaign for a tecnology laundry in Irland :)
long line illustration for Voith annual report in Germany.
A series of illustration for Borgo in Stockholm :)
series of illustration for a festival in Mexico
INTO THE SPACE
Spaghetti sharing
In tha mind small logo.
Womans for art show.
connection an artwork for a show.
cats print for your home.