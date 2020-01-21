Abitare Italia Exhibition — PDB Porto Design Biennale
Identity developed for the exhibition Abitare Italia - Icons of Italian Design, within the scope of Porto Design Bienale, curated by Paolo Deganello and Maria Milano.
The exhibition arises from an urgency to highlight the relevance of Italian design in the international design culture. At the end of the 19th century, the appearance of objects that were not mere expressions of a function or of a productive necessity, an expression of a new idea of ​​beauty, marked a unique flow that produced, and continues to produce, icons that accompany the life of several generations.


Identidade criada para a exposição Abitare Italia - Ícones do Design Italiano, no âmbito da Porto Design Bienale, com a curadoria de Paolo Deganello e Maria Milano.
A exposição surge de uma urgência em exaltar a relevância do design italiano na cultura projetual internacional. No final do séc. XIX, o aparecimento de objetos que não fossem mera expressão de uma função ou de uma necessidade produtiva, manifestação de uma nova ideia de beleza, marcou um único fluxo que produziu, e continua a produzir, ícones que acompanham a vida de várias gerações.







© Inês d'Orey


Art Direction Another Collective
Design Bruno Soares / Eduardo Rodrigues / Pedro Mota
Motion Graphics Lyft Creative Studio
​​​​​​​Client Porto Design Biennale
Year 2019



