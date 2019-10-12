COLORING BOOK

Brosmind / 2019





Welcome to our first ever Coloring Book! Our illustrations are printed on both sides of the paper, so the book is both a collection of 3 booklets and 3 foldable posters. Get your crayons out, let the pens run wild, and put some color into the world!





24 pages

Softcover

3 booklets 24 x 17 cm / 3 foldable posters 68 x 48 cm

Printed on Munken Kristall Rough 120 g

Fluorescent paper band and black rubber band

Published by Brosmind, 2019

First edition of 250

Printed by Grafiko, Barcelona



