Brosmind
2019

Welcome to our first ever Coloring Book! Our illustrations are printed on both sides of the paper, so the book is both a collection of 3 booklets and 3 foldable posters. Get your crayons out, let the pens run wild, and put some color into the world!

24 pages
Softcover
3 booklets 24 x 17 cm / 3 foldable posters 68 x 48 cm
Printed on Munken Kristall Rough 120 g
Fluorescent paper band and black rubber band
Published by Brosmind, 2019
First edition of 250
Printed by Grafiko, Barcelona

Brosmind ®

    Brosmind ® Barcelona, Spain

