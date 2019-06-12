Discover
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Drawings 2017/2019 - Cursed Sleep
Stefan Zsaitsits
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
12/6/2019
CURSED SLEEP
2017 - 2019 |
Drawings
JACQUES . Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 50 cm
AT NIGHT . Graphite on cardboard . 60 x 50 cm
THE THING. Graphite on cardboard . 40 x 50 cm
SPINNING TOP . Graphite on cardboard . 50 x 50 cm
SARABANDE . Graphite on cardboard . 50 x 40 cm
STROKES . Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 50 cm
MIMIKRY . Graphite on cardboard . 60 x 80 cm
CONVERTER . Graphite on cardboard . 145 x 90 cm
VULCANOES . Graphite on cardboard . 90 x 90 cm
THE CARROT . Graphite on cardboard . 50 x 40 cm
PENUMBRA . Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 50 cm
For more information, books or limited editions - please visit:
www.zsaitsits.com
Now also on Instagram
@
stefan.zsaitsits
Drawings 2017/2019 - Cursed Sleep
Published:
December 4th 2019
Stefan Zsaitsits
Owners
Stefan Zsaitsits
Austria
Drawings 2017/2019 - Cursed Sleep
Drawings from 2017 to 2019
Published:
December 4th 2019
Creative Fields
Fine Arts
,
Drawing
,
Drawing
pencil
paper
black
White
grey
art
sleep
