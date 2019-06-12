Drawings 2017/2019 - Cursed Sleep
Stefan Zsaitsits
CURSED SLEEP
2017 - 2019  |   Drawings

JACQUES . Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 50 cm
AT NIGHT . Graphite on cardboard . 60 x 50 cm
THE THING. Graphite on cardboard . 40 x 50 cm
SPINNING TOP . Graphite on cardboard . 50 x 50 cm
SARABANDE . Graphite on cardboard . 50 x 40 cm
STROKES . Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 50 cm
MIMIKRY . Graphite on cardboard . 60 x 80 cm
CONVERTER . Graphite on cardboard . 145 x 90 cm
VULCANOES . Graphite on cardboard . 90 x 90 cm
THE CARROT . Graphite on cardboard . 50 x 40 cm
PENUMBRA . Graphite on cardboard . 70 x 50 cm



For more information, books or limited editions - please visit:

Now also on Instagram @stefan.zsaitsits


Drawings 2017/2019 - Cursed Sleep
197
561
16
Published:
Stefan Zsaitsits

    Owners

    Stefan Zsaitsits Austria

    Drawings 2017/2019 - Cursed Sleep

    Drawings from 2017 to 2019
    197
    561
    16
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.