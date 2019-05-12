TEA-莽野古树茶-璞山

Client： 熹茗茶业

Designer： Bosom

Photography： Hello小方

Time To Market： 2019





璞山，莽野之中自然未开发的茶山，给消费者很直观的原始茶山村寨的联想，进而想象到古树茶天然纯正的品质口感。

璞，从玉，从菐( pú)，菐亦声。“菐”意为“外皮”。“玉”和“菐”联合起来表示“包有石皮的玉”或“玉的石皮” 璞玉浑金，指未加修饰之天然美质。比喻人品纯真质朴。 返璞归真：去掉外饰，还其本质。比喻回复原来的自然状态。

在包装整体中，给予受众返璞归真，自然纯正的直观感受。在标志上，「璞山」的字体，型似玉，又似石；在包装表面，加以少数民族象形古文字，且使用山洞壁画、摩崖石刻的呈现工艺，再结合璞山的字形，辅以地图上的茶山领域与山脉纹路，从而正面表现莽野之中自然未开发的茶山，给予受众原始茶山的体验，撕开包装表层，上下拉动盒盖，体验破开「璞玉」的感受；在内盒图案上，运用提炼自少数民族采茶的画面；在色彩上，一、提取原始岩壁的颜色；二、提炼具有少数民族气息的蓝色；三、采用价值感官强烈的银色与金色；在细节上，用哑光与亮光互相搭配，以此为标志的呈现工艺，采用印章的图案，以此区分不同的产品类别。





Pu Shan, the natural undeveloped tea mountains give consumers a very intuitive association of the original tea mountain villages, and then imagine the natural and pure taste of ancient tree tea.

The word " 璞 " is from"玉"and"菐", "菐" meaning "skin", "玉" and "菐" unite said"Jade covered with stone" or " jade’s stone skin ". Uncut jade is pure gold: it refers to the natural and beautiful quality without modification. Return to uncut jade to return to true: remove exterior act the role ofing, return its essence, metaphor returns original natural state.

In the whole packaging, to give the audience back to the original simplicity, natural and pure intuitive feeling. On the sign, "pu mountain" font, type like jade and stone; In the packing surface, pictographic ancient ethnic minority, and use the cave paintings, moya carved stone rendering technology, coupled with our mountain glyph, grain, supplemented by the tea mountain area on the map. In this way, the unexploited natural tea mountain is presented positively, giving the audience the experience of the original tea mountain.

Tear off the surface of the package, pull the lid up and down to experience the feeling of "uncut jade"; On the inner box design, the picture of tea picking extracted from ethnic minorities is used. In terms of color, first, extract the color of the original rock wall; Second, refine the blue color with ethnic flavor; Three, the use of strong sense of value silver and gold; In the details, matte and bright light are used to match each other to mark the presentation process, and the seal pattern is used to distinguish different product categories.



