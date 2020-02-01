Cuna de Piedra
Cuna de Piedra was born from the desire to make a difference in the world, even if it was on a small scale. On this occasion, the challenge was much deeper than just creating a new brand… Concerned about the injustices that exist in the chocolate industry, we decided to join forces with friends to create a product from scratch, that in addition to ensuring a fair deal for the farmers, will also show a face of Mexico that will fill us with pride.
Scope
Concept - Naming - Brand Strategy - Identity - Branding - Packaging Design
In traditional cocoa production chains, there are at least 6 intermediaries before the product reaches the final consumers. In Cuna de Piedra there is no “middleman”, we deal directly with the farmers, making sure that their working conditions are optimal and that they are paid above the prices set by the food industry.
We do not do them a favor, it is not charity and we do not expect recognition for it. Our dream is that little by little this becomes the general norm in the production of cocoa globally and that the injustices disappear completely. That is why we joined the Bean to Bar movement, as it promotes traceability of the entire process.
Naming
The name “Cuna de Piedra” (Cradle made of stone) was born from the idea that Mexico is the cradle of cocoa and that the stone is the cradle of Mexican cuisine, being one of the main materials that has been used in the preparation of food since pre-Hispanic times.
Concept
The concept of the brand is based on the juxtaposition that is the Mexican culture. We are a combination of origins, flavors, aromas and references.
The central work of our packaging is a reinterpretation of pre-Hispanic sculptures, and an ode to contemporary Mexican artists who work with stone. We worked from a place of humility and gratitude to our land, that provides us with infinite sources of inspiration to make a brand and a product that is a worthy representative of Mexico in and out of the country.
Cuna de Piedra exists thanks to a group of people who joined us because they shared the same principles and goals. Is a homage to Mexico, to Mexican cacao and to all the people who are part of the process.
Team
Photos by Rodrigo Chapa & Ricardo Acuña