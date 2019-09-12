







YEMA



CLIENT:

Yema is a Mexican company offering functional and convenient alternatives in everyday products with the purpose of reinventing consumption habits under an accessible and simplified scheme.



OBJECTIVE:

Our objective culminated in the generation of a consistent visual system that is honest, memorable and easy to implement within the brand's applications.



SOLUTION:

A universal language embodied in a scalable system adapting to a very diverse range of products ranging from matchboxes to future furniture packaging. The system is composed by informative bubbles responding to the most relevant brand messages highlighting each of the product's key ingredients.




















