YEMA
CLIENT:
Yema is a Mexican company offering functional and convenient alternatives in everyday products with the purpose of reinventing consumption habits under an accessible and simplified scheme.
OBJECTIVE:
Our objective culminated in the generation of a consistent visual system that is honest, memorable and easy to implement within the brand's applications.
SOLUTION:
A universal language embodied in a scalable system adapting to a very diverse range of products ranging from matchboxes to future furniture packaging. The system is composed by informative bubbles responding to the most relevant brand messages highlighting each of the product's key ingredients.
CLIENT:
Yema is a Mexican company offering functional and convenient alternatives in everyday products with the purpose of reinventing consumption habits under an accessible and simplified scheme.
OBJECTIVE:
Our objective culminated in the generation of a consistent visual system that is honest, memorable and easy to implement within the brand's applications.
SOLUTION:
A universal language embodied in a scalable system adapting to a very diverse range of products ranging from matchboxes to future furniture packaging. The system is composed by informative bubbles responding to the most relevant brand messages highlighting each of the product's key ingredients.
CLIENTE:
Yema es una compañía mexicana ofreciendo una alternativa funcional y conveniente en productos de uso cotidiano con el propósito de reinventar los hábitos de consumo bajo un esquema accesible y simplificado.
OBJETIVO:
Nuestro objetivo culminó con la generación de un sistema visual consistente que es honesto, memorable y fácil de implementar en todas las aplicaciones de la marca.
SOLUCIÓN:
Un lenguaje universal plasmado en un sistema escalable que se adapta a una diversa gama de productos que van desde una caja de cerillos hasta futuros empaques de mobiliario. Este sistema se compone de burbujas informativas respondiendo a los mensajes mas relevantes de la marca destacando los ingredientes clave de cada producto.