--- Home and Town

All the new works above will be shown in my upcoming Solo " Red Box"--Vikki Zhang Illustration Exhibition

Time: 2019.12.21 -- 2020.01.03 ( Monday to Sunday, 10:30-18:00)

Location: SUM Art Museum, D8-2, 798 Art Zone, Beijing, China

I will be in gallery from 2020. 01.01 to 2020.01.03. Looking forward to seeing you.



