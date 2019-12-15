Samsen Consultant Agency
Acid and Marble ®
Samsen means together and is a new type of consultancy agency business. To translate the warm feeling of togetherness we focus on the compleate picture and the emotional experience. With focusing on the consultant itself and the “we are here together forming our future” philosophy, we were approached to create an identity that needed to match their vision.
 
By exploring how the company could interact with vision, touch and auditory signals we’ll focus on a tactile identity platform where care of details in every aspect is essential. A warm and caring “world“ you want to belong, either as consultant or as client.
 
Samsen about themselves:
 
"Samsen offers clients experienced talent across digital product development, including UX, product design, design strategy, product management, and CRM. And whilst we're strategists, we also also like to get our hands dirty, see a project through to the end, and ensure the output is of the highest quality. We're the directors, project managers and practitioners – all in one. "
The organic pattern is created by Studio Murkla – a multidiciplinary studio that focuses on illustration, print and textile design, for home interior and public spaces.
Acid and Marble ®
Follow us on Instagram  I  Facebook  I  www.acidandmarble.com
2019
Samsen Consultant Agency
285
1,787
15
Published:
Acid and Marble ®

    Owners

    Acid and Marble ® Stockholm, Sweden

    Project Made For

    Creative Sweden Stockholm, Sweden

    Samsen Consultant Agency

    285
    1,787
    15
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.