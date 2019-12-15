Samsen Consultant Agency

Samsen means together and is a new type of consultancy agency business. To translate the warm feeling of togetherness we focus on the compleate picture and the emotional experience. With focusing on the consultant itself and the “we are here together forming our future” philosophy, we were approached to create an identity that needed to match their vision.

By exploring how the company could interact with vision, touch and auditory signals we’ll focus on a tactile identity platform where care of details in every aspect is essential. A warm and caring “world“ you want to belong, either as consultant or as client.

Samsen about themselves: