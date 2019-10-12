KU / Klaipeda University
Klaipeda University is a Baltic Region leader in the field of marine sciences. Since 2008, it has been implementing a nationwide programme of the Marine Valley. The programme aims to create a cluster of maritime knowledge-based economy and is powered by an integrated science, studies, and business centre for the development of the Lithuanian Maritime Sector. To represent and promote a maritime mentality, we created a visual identity, based on the actual, real-time data, measuring and predicting the intensity and height of the waves, depending on the wind strength.
DELIVERABLE: BRANDING SYSTEM / COMMUNICATION DESIGN
-
2019
© &ANDSTUDIO
01-
KU Identity Generator
The created generator seamlessly combines practical information with an inspirational angle. Patterns derived from the current data can be exported and used in any university paperwork, social media and even official merchandising. The goal of Klaipeda University is to educate future marine specialists, and so the graphic system we created becomes a symbol of the sea’s constant change and development.
02-
KU Identity
The new identity has retained university’s core values. Thus KU will further be represented as the national and Baltic region leader of maritime studies and science, which is multi-field and integrated into international academic networks, as the fosterer of cultural heritage and centre of lifelong learning.
KU / KLAIPEDA UNIVERSITY 2019
CLIENT: KLAIPEDA UNIVERSITY / BRANDING: ANDSTUDIO / PHOTOS: MARTYNA JOVAISAITE