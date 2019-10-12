KU / Klaipeda University

Klaipeda University is a Baltic Region leader in the field of marine sciences. Since 2008, it has been implementing a nationwide programme of the Marine Valley. The programme aims to create a cluster of maritime knowledge-based economy and is powered by an integrated science, studies, and business centre for the development of the Lithuanian Maritime Sector. To represent and promote a maritime mentality, we created a visual identity, based on the actual, real-time data, measuring and predicting the intensity and height of the waves, depending on the wind strength.