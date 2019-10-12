KU / Klaipeda University
Multiple Owners





KU / Klaipeda University

Klaipeda University is a Baltic Region leader in the field of marine sciences. Since 2008, it has been implementing a nationwide programme of the Marine Valley. The programme aims to create a cluster of maritime knowledge-based economy and is powered by an integrated science, studies, and business centre for the development of the Lithuanian Maritime Sector. To represent and promote a maritime mentality, we created a visual identity, based on the actual, real-time data, measuring and predicting the intensity and height of the waves, depending on the wind strength. 


DELIVERABLE: BRANDING SYSTEM / COMMUNICATION DESIGN 
-
2019 
© &ANDSTUDIO











01-

KU Identity Generator

The created generator seamlessly combines practical information with an inspirational angle. Patterns derived from the current data can be exported and used in any university paperwork, social media and even official merchandising. The goal of Klaipeda University is to educate future marine specialists, and so the graphic system we created becomes a symbol of the sea’s constant change and development.










02-

KU Identity

The new identity has retained university’s core values. Thus KU will further be represented as the national and Baltic region leader of maritime studies and science, which is multi-field and integrated into international academic networks, as the fosterer of cultural heritage and centre of lifelong learning.








KU / KLAIPEDA UNIVERSITY 2019
CLIENT: KLAIPEDA UNIVERSITY  /  BRANDING: ANDSTUDIO  / PHOTOS: MARTYNA JOVAISAITE





KU / Klaipeda University
519
5,107
14
Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    Andstudio . Vilnius, Lithuania
    Augustinas Paukste Vilnius, Lithuania
    Domantė Nalivaikaitė Vilnius, Lithuania
    Ieva Literskytė Vilnius, Lithuania
    Domas Mikšys Vilnius, Lithuania
    Mindaugas Dudenas Vilnius, Lithuania

    Project Made For

    Andstudio Vilnius, Lithuania

    KU / Klaipeda University

    KU / Klaipeda University branding
    519
    5,107
    14
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.