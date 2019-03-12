Exploring spaces. 7 digitally painted sketches.

Exploring spaces.
Seven digital digitally painted sketches.
Seven digital digitally painted sketches.
Room 1: Doubts
I put all my thoughts to paper because the prisoner planned his escape.
(Doubt is a state of indecision between several possible assumptions, since opposing or insufficient reasons cannot lead to a sure judgement or decision)
I put all my thoughts to paper because the prisoner planned his escape.
(Doubt is a state of indecision between several possible assumptions, since opposing or insufficient reasons cannot lead to a sure judgement or decision)
Room 2: Prison cell
The prisoner was taken back to his cell.
(A room is defined as a part of an apartment or building enclosed by walls, floors and ceilings. Any searches shall be limited to the extent necessary)
Room 3: Geometry
After the incident we replaced the sink and the tiles in the bathroom.
(By specifying exactly three coordinates for a point in space, the space of our view is determined as three-dimensional)
After the incident we replaced the sink and the tiles in the bathroom.
(By specifying exactly three coordinates for a point in space, the space of our view is determined as three-dimensional)
Room 4: Sociology
The drug is being tested to find evidence of its efficiency.
(The concept of social space is used for the representation and analysis of social structures and individual positions)
Room 5: Chess
We should not rush, but proceed with care.
(The domination of space and the resulting spatial advantage can be of strategic use, if at the same time the enemy figures are hindered in their effect)
Room 6: Science
He felt the cold when he stepped out of the door. The prisoners statement left little room for doubt.
(In the past we believed that when all things disappear from the world, space and time still remain. According to the theory of relativity, space and time disappear with things)
He felt the cold when he stepped out of the door. The prisoners statement left little room for doubt.
(In the past we believed that when all things disappear from the world, space and time still remain. According to the theory of relativity, space and time disappear with things)
Room 7: Dream
Sometimes a smell can evoke a reminiscence of past times.
(The story takes place not only in time, but also in space)