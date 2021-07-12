







A pop up cinema at an abandoned lodge, located at Harat Al-Sham quarter in Old Jeddah, hand-built from raw scrap items and found materials, and programmed to screen local, international art house films and classics.

This pop-up works as a forerunner of the permanent Cinema El Housh designed and set to be built in concrete in the same location as an urban-hub.

The aesthetics will be a hidden theater within the Historical area that benefits the community. It will reflect a yearning for a unique shared experience. El Housh nods back to the forgotten era of Cinema screenings in Jeddah’s “Houshes” back in the Seventies.

The project is led by local filmmaker, Mahmoud Sabbagh.











