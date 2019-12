20. NET FESTIVAL

New visual identity for NET Festival (New European Theatre). The Festival began in 1998 and since then promotes modern art beyond Russian public. For the 20th anniversary NET decided to update the identity and create consistent visual style, that lacked before.





New logo has various sizes: the “S” size is for social media, “M” is the basic version, “XL” is for large size application e.g. posters in the city. Name of the festival can also be used entirely or shortened. The number before the title shows the actual year of festival. Enlarged lower-case “e” acts like a tip to decipher the sign and is one of the main elements of new graphic style. Sign works nice whether separately or with the photo/video content.