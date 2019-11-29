



St. Peter Stiftskulinarium brand design.





The umbrella brand St. Peter is supplemented with the names of the sub-brands, hence creating new wordmarks. Illustrated keys from different epochs represent the long history of the house and its proximity to St. Peter's Abbey. They are used as endorsements. Ink illustrations for initials and key visuals play an important role in the brand identity, both analog and digital. Colored uncoated papers become an important brand recognition feature and characterize all analog communication measures.

