Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
St. Peter Stiftskulinarium — brand design
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Brand Design Corporate Identity restaurant Hospitality logo branding menu design Event Folder Uncoated paper stationary

St. Peter Stiftskulinarium brand design.

The umbrella brand St. Peter is supplemented with the names of the sub-brands, hence creating new wordmarks. Illustrated keys from different epochs represent the long history of the house and its proximity to St. Peter's Abbey. They are used as endorsements. Ink illustrations for initials and key visuals play an important role in the brand identity, both analog and digital. Colored uncoated papers become an important brand recognition feature and characterize all analog communication measures.

Brand Design Corporate Identity restaurant Hospitality logo branding menu design Event Folder Uncoated paper stationary
Brand Design Corporate Identity restaurant Hospitality logo branding menu design Event Folder Uncoated paper stationary
Brand Design Corporate Identity restaurant Hospitality logo branding menu design Event Folder Uncoated paper stationary
Brand Design Corporate Identity restaurant Hospitality logo branding menu design Event Folder Uncoated paper stationary
Brand Design Corporate Identity restaurant Hospitality logo branding menu design Event Folder Uncoated paper stationary
Brand Design Corporate Identity restaurant Hospitality logo branding menu design Event Folder Uncoated paper stationary
Brand Design Corporate Identity restaurant Hospitality logo branding menu design Event Folder Uncoated paper stationary
Brand Design Corporate Identity restaurant Hospitality logo branding menu design Event Folder Uncoated paper stationary
Brand Design Corporate Identity restaurant Hospitality logo branding menu design Event Folder Uncoated paper stationary
Brand Design Corporate Identity restaurant Hospitality logo branding menu design Event Folder Uncoated paper stationary
Brand Design Corporate Identity restaurant Hospitality logo branding menu design Event Folder Uncoated paper stationary
Brand Design Corporate Identity restaurant Hospitality logo branding menu design Event Folder Uncoated paper stationary
Brand Design Corporate Identity restaurant Hospitality logo branding menu design Event Folder Uncoated paper stationary
Brand Design Corporate Identity restaurant Hospitality logo branding menu design Event Folder Uncoated paper stationary
Credits:
Client: St. Peter Stiftskulinarium Haslauer GmbH
Creative Direction: Sergej Ritter-Höntzsch
Art Direction: Sergej Ritter-Höntzsch
Design: Sergej Ritter-Höntzsch, Lisa Maria Tiefenthaler
Illustration: PunktFormStrich Kreativstudio
St. Peter Stiftskulinarium — brand design
154
1.9k
18
Published:
user's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners
Solid & Bold

Owners

user's avatar
Solid & Bold
Salzburg, Austria
user's avatar
Sergej Ritter-Höntzsch
Salzburg, Austria

Project Made For

user's avatar
Solid & BoldSalzburg, Austria

St. Peter Stiftskulinarium — brand design

The umbrella brand St. Peter is supplemented with the names of the sub-brands, hence creating new wordmarks. Illustrated keys from different epoc Read More
154
1.9k
18
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields