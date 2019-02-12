CHRIST IN THE DUNGEON

We composed music for 3 different zones of the exhibition. The first composition was played in the zone with the installation of the Russian forest. We made an ambient track based on Orthodox chants slowed down several times and the sounds of the forest. The second and third compositions were played in the dungeon installation areas, so we used the booming sounds of footsteps and the clanging of chains.



You can turn it on while checking our post, for a greater immersion in the atmosphere of the exhibition :—)​​​​​​​