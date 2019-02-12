CHRIST IN THE DUNGEON
Visual identity and sound design for the exhibition.
The exhibition was dedicated to the Orthodox Russian wooden sculpture of the XVII-XIX centuries with a single plot - Christ in The Dungeon. The plot depicts Christ on the last night before the crucifixion. The exhibition featured sculptures from 14 museums from all over Russia.
Visual identity and sound design for the exhibition.
The exhibition was dedicated to the Orthodox Russian wooden sculpture of the XVII-XIX centuries with a single plot - Christ in The Dungeon. The plot depicts Christ on the last night before the crucifixion. The exhibition featured sculptures from 14 museums from all over Russia.
Banners with custom font and perforated pattern, referring to the Christian Russian culture. Perforation was needed so that the banners didn't tear from the strong wind. We made a perforation pattern reminiscent of an old Russian ornament.
We composed music for 3 different zones of the exhibition. The first composition was played in the zone with the installation of the Russian forest. We made an ambient track based on Orthodox chants slowed down several times and the sounds of the forest. The second and third compositions were played in the dungeon installation areas, so we used the booming sounds of footsteps and the clanging of chains.
You can turn it on while checking our post, for a greater immersion in the atmosphere of the exhibition :—)
We did an exhibition catalog in the prayer book-style using silver paint and embedding.
During the exhibition, volunteers and guides went in a special uniform
Promotional poster
Masthead to the exhibition at the entrance to the museum and a digital invitation.
The exhibition took place at Manege
Central Exhibition Hall, St. Petersburg
Curator of the exhibition: Semyon Mikhailovsky
Design of the exhibition: Druzhinina Anna, Anton Gorlanov
Identity and sound design: Facultative Works
Catalog prepress: Irina Chekmareva, Dmitry Oshomkov
Photographer of the exhibition: Stanislav Lutfi-Rakhmanov