Derek Swalwell
Multiple Owners
DEREK SWALWELL

A unique eye.

Derek Swalwell is a long-standing client and collaborator, who we’ve had the pleasure of working closely with over many years.

Our refresh of Derek’s identity reflects his easy-going approach and unique eye for capturing architecture, interiors, landscape and lifestyle.
Derek’s profile as a highly respected photographer has grown substantially in the last few years, signalling the need for a refreshed visual identity.

Inspired by Derek’s love of retro signage and poster art from California, we created a unique brandmark with a distinctly relaxed character.
FARNSWORTH+MILLER

Farnsworth+Miller is a photographic series documenting two of the worlds most recognised mid-century residences – Farnsworth House by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and Miller House by Eero Saarinen.

We were fortunate to both name and brand the exhibition for Derek which was presented at JCP Studios.
