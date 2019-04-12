Ambient Metropolis light
Alexey Kozhenkov
Ambient Metropolis light
The series "Ambient Metropolis light" shows the atmosphere of utopian Hong Kong of the 80s, its landscapes and surreal architectural forms, frozen in timelessness under the diffused sunlight. 
This time was for Hong Kong an era of change and was marked by an unprecedented pace of construction, which made Hong Kong a city with extremely dense buildings and expensive real estate. Huge residential complexes and public spaces built in the style of architectural modernism are now old and Hong Kong has changed. But these buildings keep the memory of past times.
Thank you for watching! 
Ambient Metropolis light
42
366
3
Published:
Alexey Kozhenkov

    Owners

    Alexey Kozhenkov Moscow, Russian Federation

    Ambient Metropolis light

    The series "Ambient Metropolis light" shows the atmosphere of utopian Hong Kong of the 80s, its landscapes and surreal architectural forms, froze Read More
    42
    366
    3
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.