DXTR - Indoor Murals
DXTR
12/1/2019
DXTR - Indoor Murals
Published:
November 29th 2019
DXTR
DXTR
Berlin, Germany
DXTR - Indoor Murals
Illustrations and handpainted indoor murals for Footlocker and Mediacom, 2018.
Illustration
Painting
Graffiti
Mural
indoor
dxtr
dxtrtheweird
footlocker
berlin
alexanderplatz
mediacom
wallpainting
characterdesign
© All Rights Reserved
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.