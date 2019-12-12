ONEFOURFIVE CLARENDON

A life unlimited.

Developed by Salta and designed by Architectus, OneFourFive Clarendon is a modern workspace designed for future-focused businesses. The commercial project aims to attract like-minded progressive people, with a conscious focus on connectivity and local activity.





Our narrative ‘A Life Unlimited’ embraces the contemporary model of the professional-lifestyle balance.

With an identity inspired by the distinctive architectural forms, we positioned the project to subvert the boundaries of expectation within the commercial property landscape.



