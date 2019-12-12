ONEFOURFIVE CLARENDON
A life unlimited.
Developed by Salta and designed by Architectus, OneFourFive Clarendon is a modern workspace designed for future-focused businesses. The commercial project aims to attract like-minded progressive people, with a conscious focus on connectivity and local activity.
Our narrative ‘A Life Unlimited’ embraces the contemporary model of the professional-lifestyle balance.
With an identity inspired by the distinctive architectural forms, we positioned the project to subvert the boundaries of expectation within the commercial property landscape.
Collaborators
Photography by Josh Robenstone
Website
Redefining the modern workspace.
OneFourFive is uniquely of its place, with architecture that references the area’s industrial past. Corrugated concrete, tensile cables and metal frames create a striking complement that celebrates the traditional materials of the local streets and laneways.
A reflection of form.
The OneFourFive branding reflects and abstracts the strong composition of clean lines and bold geometrics inherent in the architecture, which itself forms a considered design response to the curvature of the nearby overpass.
Drawing on the layering and stark verticality of the architecture, the branding not only boldly sets it apart from other commercial property projects, but is distinct and memorable – always emphasising the evolving and energetic theme of ‘A Life Unlimited’.
Map and amenities sheets were folded down to act as a cover to the brochure.
We commissioned photographer Josh Robenstone to capture the energy and character of South Melbourne.