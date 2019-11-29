Aalto University Junior, an entity of Aalto University, encourages children and the youth to dive into science, arts, technology, and economics by organizing free time events.







The brief was to design a brand identity, which would be recognizably part of the Aalto University but would still stand out from within the main brand as a playful bright spot. It had to appeal to the youngest of the family, yet also speak to the adults. The design won gold for Best Branding at the European Design Awards 2019.



